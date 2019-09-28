Swaim is dealing with an illness and is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Swaim becoming ill just a day before the game will make it tough for him to play. The fifth-year pro hasn't had a major impact on offense yet with eight receptions for 39 scoreless yards, but the Jaguars' tight-end depth is already suspect with Josh Oliver (hamstring) out. If Swaim can't go, James O'Shaughnessy should be afforded a large workload with Seth DeValve rotates in.