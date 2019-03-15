Swaim (wrist) is signing with the Jaguars, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a season-ending wrist injury, Swaim couldn't have found a better location in terms of opportunity for playing time. The Jaguars figure to add more bodies in the coming weeks, but their current depth chart at tight end consists of nothing more than Swaim, Ben Koyack (hand) and Pharoah McKever -- a group that's combined for 59 career receptions and two touchdowns. Even with the favorable situation, Swaim hasn't displayed enough pass-catching potential to warrant consideration in standard fantasy formats. He had a cast removed from his wrist in early January and should be fine for the start of the Jaguars' offseason program in mid-April.

