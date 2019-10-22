The Jaguars placed Swaim (concussion/ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The head and ankle injuries prevented Swaim from playing in the Week 7 win over the Bengals, but the Jaguars hadn't previously offered any indication either issue was a long-term concern. With Swaim now moving to IR, his season is more than likely over, though he's technically eligible to return in Week 16. Josh Oliver and Seth DeValve should pick up additional reps at tight end as a result, though neither saw much involvement in the passing game while Swaim was out in Week 7.

