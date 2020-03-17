Jaguars' Geoff Swaim: Let go by Jaguars
The Jaguars will release Swaim (concussion/ankle), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Swaim logged 13 catches for 65 yards in six games during his lone season with Jacksonville in 2019 before being placed on IR in October. The 2015 Dallas seventh-rounder will now look to catch on elsewhere, but he'd need to land in an ideal situation in order to carve out any sort of high-volume passing role.
