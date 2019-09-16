Swaim caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss at Houston.

The 25-year-old found himself working as the secondary tight end for the second straight game behind James O'Shaughnessy (four catches for 28 yards). Swaim has seven receptions for 31 yards through two weeks and doesn't appear to be a worthwhile option in the Jaguars' passing game.