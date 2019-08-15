Swaim isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason matchup with Philadelphia due to an undisclosed injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It's unclear how serious Swaim's injury is, although head coach Doug Marrone could just be exercising caution with the 25-year-old. With Josh Oliver sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Swaim figures to fill the starting tight end role in Jacksonville.