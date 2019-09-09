Jaguars' Geoff Swaim: Posts 17 yards in opener
Swaim caught all four of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
James O'Shaughnessy received the start and served as the Jaguars' top tight end Sunday, catching four of five targets for 32 yards and playing 38 snaps to Swaim's 29. Both players are listed as starters since Jacksonville's depth chart features two tight ends, but O'Shaughnessy was the favorite for playing time and production Week 1. Swaim certainly has more upside between the two, but his season is off to a rocky start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...