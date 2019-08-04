Swaim is the clear favorite to begin the season as the Jaguars' starting tight end, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Swaim entered training camp with an edge for the starting job over rookie third-round pick Josh Oliver, but now that Oliver is sidelined with a hamstring injury Swaim should begin the season as the top option at the position. The 25-year-old played in only nine games with Dallas due to wrist surgery last season and posted a modest 26 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown, which still eclipsed Jacksonville's most productive tight end. If Swaim can stay healthy he should provide a sizable red-zone option for QB Nick Foles in an offense lacking elite pass catchers.