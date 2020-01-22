Swaim (concussion/ankle) finished the season on injured reserve and had 13 catches for 65 yards in six games.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Jaguars in the spring, but he barely played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps before landing on IR in October, despite rookie Josh Oliver also being sidelined. Jacksonville could save over $3.7 million in cap space by released Swaim, so he's certainly not guaranteed to be back in 2020 despite currently being under contract.