Swaim caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The 26-year-old played 43 offensive snaps Sunday -- his highest total this season -- but the end result was his worst output through five games. Starter James O'Shaughnessy suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, which should thrust Swaim into the starting role. Swaim should see an uptick in playing time due to the injury, but until he finds himself more involved in the passing game he shouldn't be considered as a fantasy option.