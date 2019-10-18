Jaguars' Geoff Swaim: Ruled out Week 7
Swaim (concussion/ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Swaim sustained the concussion and ankle injury during last Sunday's loss to the Saints and was unable to practice this week. Rookie Josh Oliver (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation and is primed to make his NFL debut against the Bengals. Seth DeValve should also see a decent share of offensive snaps this week.
