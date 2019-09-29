Play

Swaim is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With eight catches (on 10 targets) for 39 yards over his first three games to date, Swaim is only an option in the deepest of fantasy formats, while working in a tight end time share with James O'Shaughnessy.

