Swaim (concussion/ankle) is not expected to practice Thursday.

This will be the second straight day of missed practice for Swaim, who appears to still be going through concussion protocol after the injury forced him to leave Sunday's game against the Saints. The report also states that Swaim picked up an ankle injury, so it looks like the tight end is at serious risk of missing Sunday's matchup with the Bengals. Swaim is the third tight end to pop up on the injury report for the Jaguars and has left the team rather thin at the position heading into Week 7.

