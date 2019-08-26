Swaim, who has been tending to a foot injury, is slated to practice Monday in a limited fashion, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Swaim has missed the Jaguars' past two preseason contests due to the injury and probably won't be fully cleared in time for Thursday's exhibition finale versus the Falcons, but his return to the practice field increases his odds of being ready to go for the Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs on Sept. 8. Heading into training camp, Swaim was the clear frontrunner for the starting job at tight end, but the competition may have gotten tighter in light of the time he's missed. After notching 26 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown in nine games with Dallas in 2018, Swaim probably won't be much more than a tertiary option in the Jacksonville passing game even if he ends up dominating the snaps at his position.