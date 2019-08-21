Swaim (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Swaim appears to still be managing an undisclosed injury, the severity of which kept him sidelined for last Thursday's exhibition match against Philadelphia. The 25-year-old projects to start at tight end for the Jaguars when healthy, though he could face pressure from rookie Josh Oliver (hamstring) down the road.