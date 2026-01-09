Newsome (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bills.

Newsome was limited by a shoulder injury in practice throughout the week but will be available when the Jaguars host the Bills in Sunday's postseason matchup. The starting cornerback could be a key contributor since the normally run-heavy Bills offense may opt for a more pass-heavy approach to put the ball in star quarterback Josh Allen's hands against a Jaguars defense that was the best in the league at defending the run in the regular season.