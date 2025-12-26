Newsome (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Newsome logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week but is good to go for Sunday. He wasn't able to finish last Sunday's win over Denver after hurting his shoulder in the fourth quarter, but the issue won't cost him additional time. Newsome has started nine of the 10 games in which he's played so far this season.