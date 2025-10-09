The Jaguars acquired Newsome (hamstring) and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns on Wednesday in exchange for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Newsome, who is in the final season of his rookie deal, had been popping up in trade rumors with the 1-4 Browns seemingly in the midst of a non-contending campaign. He'll now join a Jaguars defense that leads the league with 10 interceptions and 14 total turnovers forced. Newsome has three career interceptions across 59 games and delivered his best season in 2023, when he picked off two passes and was credited with 14 pass breakups.