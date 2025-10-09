Newsome was traded from the Browns to the Jaguars in exchange for Tyson Campbell and a late-round pick swap Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Newsome has been a popular trade candidate given the state of the Browns' season and that Newsome is on the final year of his rookie deal. He'll now join a Jaguars' defense that leads the league with 10 interceptions and 14 total turnovers forced. Newsome has three career interceptions across 59 games, highlighted by an excellent 2023 season, when he picked off two passes and was credited with 14 pass breakups.