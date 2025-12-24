Jaguars' Greg Newsome: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
Newsome (shoulder/personal) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Newsome sustained a shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of Jacksonville's Week 16 win over Denver and was unable to return, finishing with three solo tackles. He was unable to practice Wednesday due to the injury while also attending to a personal matter, and he'll have two more chances to practice in full and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's road tilt against the Colts.