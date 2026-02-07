Newsome appeared in 17 regular-season games between the Browns (five games) and Jaguars (12 games) in 2025 and accumulated 52 tackles (41 solo) and nine pass defenses (one interception).

Newsome started the season on the Jaguars before being traded to the Jaguars in early October. He played a key role in both team's defenses, and despite dealing with shoulder, hamstring an ankle injuries throughout the season, he ended the 2025 campaign with a career high in total tackles. Newsome enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should attract offers from teams looking to upgrade their secondary.