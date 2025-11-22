Newsome (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Newsome suffered an ankle injury during the Jaguars' Week 11 win over the Chargers. The injury limited his practice reps all week, but he has been given the green light to play in Sunday's road game. Newsome has accumulated 13 tackles (nine solo) and three pass defenses across five regular-season games for the Jaguars since being acquired from the Browns in early October.