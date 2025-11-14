Newsome (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Newsome was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, and being cleared of injury designation indicates he has moved past his shoulder injury in time for Sunday's game. The starting cornerback will look to build on his first four starts with the Jaguars as he starts his fifth game after being traded from the Browns for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick on Oct. 8.