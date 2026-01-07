Newsome (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Newsome was able to return to last Sunday's game against the Titans after sustaining the shoulder injury, meaning the cornerback will likely play through it for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills. The 25-year-old will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation in the hopes of dodging an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.