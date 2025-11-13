Newsome (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Settling into Jacksonville's defense the last couple weeks following his acquisition from the Browns, Newsome has started three games in a row and played at least 93 percent of the defensive snaps in back-to-back contests. He's recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) and three pass breakups across four games with the Jaguars.