Jaguars' Greg Newsome: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newsome (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Newsome has been nursing the shoulder issue for the past 10 days but ended up being cleared to play last Sunday against the Colts and logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the first time since being acquired from the Browns ahead of Week 6.
