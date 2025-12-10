Newsome registered five solo tackles and two pass defenses, including an interception, during Jacksonville's 36-19 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Newsome picked off a Riley Leonard pass intended for Michael Pittman early in the fourth quarter, though the Jaguars offense was unable to convert the turnover into points despite entering the red zone. It was Newsome's first interception of the regular season, and through eight games with the Jaguars he has posted 19 tackles (14 solo) and five pass defenses.