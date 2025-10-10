Jaguars' Greg Newsome: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newsome (hamstring) was not included on the Jaguars' injury report Thursday.
Newsome was traded to Jacksonville on Wednesday after spending the first four-plus seasons of his career in Cleveland. The cornerback was considered to be a limited participant at the Browns' practice Wednesday, but he now appears to be a full go ahead of his first contest with the Jaguars. Newsome will likely operate in a starting role in the team's secondary Sunday versus Seattle.
