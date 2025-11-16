Newsome (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The starting cornerback went down near the end of the first quarter with an ankle injury and is questionable for the remainder of the game. If he is unable to return, Rayuan Lane or Christian Braswell will likely replace him at outside cornerback. Alternatively, Montaric Brown may be moved to outside cornerback and one of the other two defensive backs will take over the slot.