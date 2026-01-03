Jaguars' Greg Newsome: Ready for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
Newsome (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Newsome logged limited practices throughout Week 18, and was able to dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game without logging a full practice session. The starting cornerback is all set to suit up opposite Jarrian Jones, with neither cornerback missing a game for the Jaguars this season.