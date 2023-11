The Jaguars activated Junior (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Junior was nearing the end of his 21-day window to be activated after being designated to return from IR on Oct. 23. While he has been activated, it remains to be seen if he will see the field in Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. With Tyson Campbell (hamstring) considered questionable, Junior could potentially see a relatively heavy workload right away.