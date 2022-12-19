The Jaguars signed Junior off the team's practice squad Monday.
Junior was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Jacksonville, but he has spent the entirety of the season on the practice squad after being waived as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August. In a corresponding move Monday, the Jaguars also released safety Tyree Gillespie, who did not record a statistic while exclusively playing on special teams over three appearances this season. Expect junior to add depth to this secondary over the final three weeks of the regular season.