The Jaguars selected Junior in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 197th overall.

A Division II cornerback from Ouachita Baptist, Junior excelled as a three-year starter and earned First Team All-GAC honors in 2021. Junior also checks the athleticism box with a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical at 6-foot, 203 pounds. However, he only had one interception through 43 games (33 starts), and he has yet to be tested against high-end receivers or quarterbacks. Junior will be a project for Jacksonville.