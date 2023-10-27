Junior (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
Junior was designated to return from Jacksonville's injured reserve list Monday, but he'll have to wait at least one more week to make a comeback. With Tyson Campbell (hamstring) listed as questionable, Tre Herndon could once again be called on to play a significant role in Week 8.
