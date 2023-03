Mondeaux agreed to terms on a deal with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Mondeaux spent last season bouncing between the Giants' active roster and practice squad where he registered 16 tackles (five solo) in 11 games. The Jaguars continue to add depth to their shorthanded defensive line, as they signed Michael Dogbe earlier today who alongside Mondeaux will look to add value as a rotational player.