Jaguars' Hunter Dimick: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Dimick to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Dimick is lisetd as a fullback/defensive end, so he could see action on both sides of the ball during the Jaguars' offseason program as the team determines where he fits best. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Utah in 2017 and is still awaiting his NFL debut.
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...