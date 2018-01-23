Jaguars' Hunter Dimick: Signs with Jacksonville

The Jaguars signed Dimick to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Dimick is lisetd as a fullback/defensive end, so he could see action on both sides of the ball during the Jaguars' offseason program as the team determines where he fits best. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Utah in 2017 and is still awaiting his NFL debut.