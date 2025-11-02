default-cbs-image
Long (hip/knee) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, per the Fox NFL broadcast.

Long briefly left Sunday's game after sustaining hip and knee injuries, but he was cleared to return after being evaluated by medical staff. The fifth-year tight end is making his second start of the regular season after Brenton Strange (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Oct. 10.

