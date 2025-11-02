Jaguars' Hunter Long: Cleared to return vs. Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Long (hip/knee) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, per the Fox NFL broadcast.
Long briefly left Sunday's game after sustaining hip and knee injuries, but he was cleared to return after being evaluated by medical staff. The fifth-year tight end is making his second start of the regular season after Brenton Strange (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Oct. 10.
More News
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Leaves with lower-body injuries•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Disappoints in starting role•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Sees season-high in playing time•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Nabs touchdown in Week 4•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Two grabs vs. Houston•
-
Jaguars' Hunter Long: Cleared to play•