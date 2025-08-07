Long has made some standout plays early in training camp and appears to have the inside track to the No. 2 tight end job, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The 26-year-old inked a two-year, $5 million contract with Jacksonville in March and has had a strong start to camp, giving him an early edge over Johnny Mundt (upper body) for the backup job to starting tight end Brenton Strange. Long failed to have much of an impact across his first three NFL seasons, but he played in all 17 games for the Rams last year and caught seven passes for 60 yards.