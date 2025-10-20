Long caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.

With Brenton Strange (hip) sidelined due to an injury, Long operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end in the Week 7 loss. However, the increase in playing time didn't translate to production, as Long finished Sunday's contest with the sixth-most targets (three) and receiving yards (16) on the team. The 27-year-old is expected to remain Jacksonville's top tight end until Strange returns from injured reserve, but that likely won't yield significant fantasy value. His next opportunity to take the field will likely come in Week 9 against the Raiders.