Jaguars' Hunter Long: Does little on three targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Long secured one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 30-29 win against the Raiders.
The 27-year-old led Jacksonville's tight ends with a 66 percent snap share despite briefly exiting Sunday's contest due to hip and knee injuries. Long continues to operate as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end with Brenton Strange (quadriceps) still on injured reserve, though he has just six receptions for 44 yards since Strange sustained the injury.
