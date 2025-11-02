Long (hip/knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Long sustained hip and knee injuries while hauling in a 24-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence midway through the second quarter. The Jaguars are already without Brenton Strange (quadriceps - IR) and Quintin Morris (groin) for Week 9. If Long is not cleared to return, that would leave Johnny Mundt as the only healthy tight end on the active roster for the rest of Sunday's contest.