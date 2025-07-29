Long (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury late during Tuesday's practice and limped off the field, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Long made a highlight play during Tuesday's practice, per Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney of News4JAGS, but he appeared to get somewhat banged up in the process. It remains to be seen how long, if at all, Long will be sidelined. He's competing for opportunities behind Brenton Strange and Johnny Mundt (upper body) in a tight end corps that saw Evan Engram depart for Denver earlier this offseason.