Long (hip/knee) is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.comreports.

Long remains positioned as Jacksonville's incumbent top tight end with Brenton Strange (quadriceps) not expected to come off IR until Week 11 at the earliest. However, due to a tandem of injuries Long's status now also appears uncertain for Sunday's road matchup against the Texans. He briefly exited Jacksonville's narrow win over the Raiders in Week 9 as a result of his hip and knee injuries, but managed to retake the field and finish with a 66 percent snap share on offense.