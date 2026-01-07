Long (coach's decision) was inactive for Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans. He finished the regular season with 12 receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

The 27-year-old suited up for just one of Jacksonville's final nine games of the regular season, as he sat as a healthy scratch and also missed some time due to hip and knee injuries. Long is under contract with the Jaguars for 2026, but it's possible he ends up being a cap casualty since he has a $2.875 million cap hit and could be cut with just a $375,000 dead cap penalty.