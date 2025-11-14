Long (hip/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

After missing every practice before sitting out this past Sunday in Houston due to hip and knee injuries, Long returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and maintained that activity level Friday before the Jaguars made a ruling on his status for Week 11. With Brenton Strange (hip), who was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, also not cleared to play Sunday, Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris are the available options at tight end on Jacksonville's active roster.