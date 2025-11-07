Jaguars' Hunter Long: Won't face Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Long (hip/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The Jaguars will be without both Long and Brenton Strange (quadriceps), who is still on IR. Johnny Mundt will likely get most of the snaps, with Quintin Morris on hand in a depth role. Jacksonville will likely elevate one or both of Jordan Akins and Patrick Herbert from the practice squad as well.
