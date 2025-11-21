Long (hip/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Long will miss a third consecutive contest due to hip and knee injuries, but he has strung together five straight limited listings going back to last week, signaling that a return to action may be possible as soon as Sunday, Nov. 30 at Tennessee. Meanwhile, fellow TE Brenton Strange (hip) is listed as questionable, but he'll need to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon in order to have a chance to play Sunday. Quintin Morris and Johnny Mundt currently are the healthy options at the position on the active roster.