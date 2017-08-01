Mathers was placed on a spine board and showed neurological symptoms before being sent to the hospital during Tuesday's practice.

The Middle Tennessee product rushed for 1,561 yards on 232 attempts last season, but still was unable to get drafted. Mathers is up against 2017 first-round pick Leonard Fournette and experienced T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory for backfield snaps. This injury could be very serious, so stay tuned as the updates are released.