Mathers (undisclosed) was released from the hospital Wednesday.
Mathers' release from the hospital is great news for not only the Jaguars depth chart, but more importantly for the 24-year-old's health. Anytime there's an injury to the spinal cord there's reason for concern. Although the Jaguars won't rush him back into the thick of things just yet, it looks as if Mathers will be able to return to the field quicker than expected.
