Mathers (spine) reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve list, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.

Mathers thankfully appears to be fine after suffering a scary spine injury during Tuesday's practice. However, he's unlikely to come off IR this year unless he and the Jaguars reach an injury settlement.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories