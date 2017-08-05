Mathers (spine) reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve list, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
Mathers thankfully appears to be fine after suffering a scary spine injury during Tuesday's practice. However, he's unlikely to come off IR this year unless he and the Jaguars reach an injury settlement.
